Najmi Alam Distributes 180 Fishing Nets, 145 Ice Boxes To Fishermen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Provincial Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam distributed 180 fishing nets and 145 ice boxes among registered fishermen at Somar Goth in Hawke's Bay Karachi on Saturday. MPA Liaquat Askani, Town Chairman Humayun Khan, UC Chairman Mubarak Singh and Sarfraz Khan of Mubarak Village and Muhammad Ishaq of Somar Village, Director General Fisheries Dr. Ali Muhammad Mastoi and Director Marine Fisheries Dr. Asim Karim were present on this occasion.

Syed Najmi Alam said that after the last 20 years, we have taken care of the fishermen on the orders of the party leadership. We will continue the mission of Bilawal Bhutto and convey the benefits of such facilities to the fishermen of Sindh to the fishermen's families.

Najmi said that we will soon give the status of workers to the fishermen of Sindh and provide them all facilities related to labor. Apart from fishermen from Somar Goth, Mubarak Goth, Manjhar Goth and Sinhra Goth were present on the occasion.

