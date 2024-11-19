Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

World Bank's Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine called on Former Chairman Senate and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadiq Sanjarani on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) World Bank's Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine called on Former Chairman Senate and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadiq Sanjarani on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the ongoing projects with the support of World Bank, were discussed in detail.

Mir Sadiq Sanjrani said that the cooperation of international institutions was necessary for the development of a

country.

He also hosted a luncheon for World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine.