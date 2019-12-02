NAKASONE Yasuhiro, Former Prime Minister of Japan passes away

MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Former Prime Minister of JapanNAKASONE Yasuhiro on November 29, 2019 who had been an ardent supporter of Japan-Pakistan friendship

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Former Prime Minister of Japan NAKASONE Yasuhiro on November 29, 2019 who had been an ardent supporter of Japan-Pakistan friendship."I feel deeply saddened over the sad demise of former Prime Minister Nakasone and greatly eulogize his services towards the friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan.

He was in a true sense a great friend of Pakistan", said Ambassador Matsuda in his condolence message.Former Prime Minister Nakasone had served as a navy officerduring the WWII and as a long-time statesman including the time as a Prime Minister in 1982-1987, who devoted his whole life to reconstruct the war-devastated country and rebuild the ties with foreign countries.

He was also an important supporter of the Japan-Pakistan friendship and visited Pakistan as a Prime Minister in 1984.

During his visit to Pakistan, then-President General Muhammad Ziaul Haq warmly received the Prime Minister, and the two leaders held a Summit meeting, where the Prime Minster promised further economic aids to Pakistan.

He also visited Lahore and Peshawar following his visit in Islamabad. The Japanese leader made a speech in the Shalamar Gardens, Lahore and visited an Afghan refugee camp near Peshawar, where he had a face-to-face talk with the refugees and promised Japan's continuous support until their return with honor.