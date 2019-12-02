UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAKASONE Yasuhiro, Former Prime Minister Of Japan Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:56 PM

NAKASONE Yasuhiro, Former Prime Minister of Japan passes away

MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Former Prime Minister of JapanNAKASONE Yasuhiro on November 29, 2019 who had been an ardent supporter of Japan-Pakistan friendship

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Former Prime Minister of Japan NAKASONE Yasuhiro on November 29, 2019 who had been an ardent supporter of Japan-Pakistan friendship."I feel deeply saddened over the sad demise of former Prime Minister Nakasone and greatly eulogize his services towards the friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan.

He was in a true sense a great friend of Pakistan", said Ambassador Matsuda in his condolence message.Former Prime Minister Nakasone had served as a navy officerduring the WWII and as a long-time statesman including the time as a Prime Minister in 1982-1987, who devoted his whole life to reconstruct the war-devastated country and rebuild the ties with foreign countries.

He was also an important supporter of the Japan-Pakistan friendship and visited Pakistan as a Prime Minister in 1984.

During his visit to Pakistan, then-President General Muhammad Ziaul Haq warmly received the Prime Minister, and the two leaders held a Summit meeting, where the Prime Minster promised further economic aids to Pakistan.

He also visited Lahore and Peshawar following his visit in Islamabad. The Japanese leader made a speech in the Shalamar Gardens, Lahore and visited an Afghan refugee camp near Peshawar, where he had a face-to-face talk with the refugees and promised Japan's continuous support until their return with honor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister AIDS Visit Japan November 2019 Refugee Sad

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

18 minutes ago

Lebanese Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian Hopes t ..

6 minutes ago

NA summoned to meet on Wednesday

6 minutes ago

US to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on Brazil and ..

3 minutes ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

29 minutes ago

NATO Summit Final Communique to Include Reference ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.