Nalotha Pledges To Continue Serving Masses Despite Election Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
PML-N provincial leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha Wednesday pledged to continue serving his constituency despite the election results
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) PML-N provincial leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha Wednesday pledged to continue serving his constituency despite the election results.
Talking to media at Havelian press club, he emphasized his commitment to the development and progress of the area, highlighting his dedication to public service.
In light of the current situation, Aurangzeb Nalotha stressed the importance of political leaders uniting to address the country's challenges. He asserted that political setbacks do not deter him; rather, the trust of the people is paramount.
Despite facing adversity, Nalotha commended people of Havelian and Lower Tanwal for their steadfast confidence, thanking all voters for their support.
Accepting the defeat in general elections, Nalotha announced plans to launch a new public relations campaign and revitalize the Muslim League-N in Tehsil Havelian, including Abbottabad district. He aims to become the voice of the area with strong public backing.
