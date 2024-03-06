Open Menu

Nalotha Pledges To Continue Serving Masses Despite Election Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Nalotha pledges to continue serving masses despite election results

PML-N provincial leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha Wednesday pledged to continue serving his constituency despite the election results

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) PML-N provincial leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha Wednesday pledged to continue serving his constituency despite the election results.

Talking to media at Havelian press club, he emphasized his commitment to the development and progress of the area, highlighting his dedication to public service.

In light of the current situation, Aurangzeb Nalotha stressed the importance of political leaders uniting to address the country's challenges. He asserted that political setbacks do not deter him; rather, the trust of the people is paramount.

Despite facing adversity, Nalotha commended people of Havelian and Lower Tanwal for their steadfast confidence, thanking all voters for their support.

Accepting the defeat in general elections, Nalotha announced plans to launch a new public relations campaign and revitalize the Muslim League-N in Tehsil Havelian, including Abbottabad district. He aims to become the voice of the area with strong public backing.

Related Topics

Election Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Havelian Muslim Media All

Recent Stories

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance ..

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims

16 minutes ago
 PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq ..

PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal

16 minutes ago
 NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

16 minutes ago
 UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 mi ..

UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people

16 minutes ago
 Attock police apprehends three suspects

Attock police apprehends three suspects

41 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Kh ..

Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan observed

41 minutes ago
DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

41 minutes ago
 NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12

NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12

41 minutes ago
 Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulte ..

Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulteration topic

41 minutes ago
 Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

55 minutes ago
 General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on ..

General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7

55 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospi ..

Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan