Namak Mandi: A foodies dreamland serving inimitable Lamb Karahi, BBQ Tikka attract tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Thick clouds of white smoke rise slowly from smouldering charcoal pits, carrying with them an unmistakable aroma of sizzling mutton, attracting tourists enjoying its delectable bites amid hilarity.

The rhythmic clatter of spoons scraping against heavy black woks echoes through narrow lanes lined with rustic eateries. This is Namak Mandi—Peshawar’s legendary food street—where tradition simmers in every pot, and each bite tells a story of culinary heritage that has stood the test of time.

Located in the heart of the provincial capital, Namak Mandi—or Salt Market—is no ordinary bazaar but a cultural and gastronomic institution that draws food lovers from across Pakistan and even beyond, for its unmatched lamb karahi and BBQ tikka. To the people of Peshawar, it's more than a market; it's a tradition where people get together and exchange stories while enjoying matton lambs.

“Succulent mutton barbequed on charcoal or fried in lamb fat—this taste simply can’t be found anywhere else,” says Riaz Khan, a retired schoolteacher who has been a regular visitor to Namak Mandi for decades.

Digging into a steaming plate of mutton karahi with naan, he adds, “I have travelled extensively across the province, but nothing comes close to what Namak Mandi offers. Once you have eaten here, you can’t help but come back.”

The secret to Namak Mandi’s fame, locals say, lies in its simplicity. “We don’t overcomplicate the recipe,” says Nisar Khan, a second-generation shopkeeper whose family has been grilling and frying meat here for over 50 years. “Just fresh lamb, a pinch of salt, tomatoes, garlic, green chillies, and animal fat in place of oil. That’s it. It’s all about quality, skills and technique.”

And indeed, the chefs of Namak Mandi are artisans in their own right—many of them having learned the craft from their fathers and grandfathers. This generational expertise, paired with the authentic use of local ingredients and traditional methods, is what gives the food its unparalleled flavour.

With around 40 shops dotting the market, Namak Mandi handles an astonishing volume of meat—selling close to 50 mounds (roughly 2,000 kilograms) of lamb daily.

Customers flock here from different corners of the country, some driven by nostalgia, others by curiosity sparked through travel blogs and online food vlogs that have put Namak Mandi on the global food map.

International vloggers have played a pivotal role in popularizing the market’s cuisine, capturing the fiery woks, the smoky grills, and the communal dining culture in their videos.

As a result, Namak Mandi is now featured on must-visit lists for tourists exploring the rich culture and history of Peshawar.

Nisar Khan recalled the early days when mutton sold for just Rs. 5 per kilogram. Even as recently as the 1990s, it was around Rs. 100. Today, the cost has soared beyond reach for many, with per kilogram prices often exceeding Rs. 1500. “The rising cost of meat, ghee and utility charges has seriously affected our business,” Nisar says. “Fewer people can afford to dine out like before.”

Fayaz Khan, another long-time patron, reminisces about simpler times. “We used to visit with friends and chip in Rs. 150-200 each for a feast. Now the same meal costs Rs. 1400 to 1500 per person. It’s hard to keep up.”

Still, the allure of Namak Mandi endures. For many, the food is worth the splurge. The smoky scent of grilling meat and the cozy chaos of crowded tables continue to draw people in—proving that taste, when forged through tradition and passion, becomes timeless.

Nisar and other shopkeepers believe it's time for Namak Mandi to receive the recognition it deserves. “This place should be treated as the culinary industry of Peshawar. It’s not just a market—it’s a symbol of our culture.”

As the sun sets behind the tall building of Qissa Khwani bazaar, and the flames beneath the woks burn brighter, Namak Mandi remains what has always been a sanctuary for food lovers, a melting pot of tradition, and a living testament to Peshawar’s rich culinary soul.

