UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namak Mandi Tikah Market Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:46 PM

Namak Mandi Tikah Market sealed over violation of SOPs

District Administration Peshawar Thursday sealed Namak Mandi Tikah Market over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration Peshawar Thursday sealed Namak Mandi Tikah Market over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar have received complaints that despite ban restaurants at Namak Mandi were serving food to customers inside their premises that prompted him to direct immediate action.

Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman inspected restaurants at Namak Mandi and found them serving food to customers inside their premises.

The Assistant Commissioner while expressing anguish over the situation sealed all restaurants. Furthermore, she also sealed several restaurants of Shuba Bazaar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

AC Dr. Mujtaba visits new Tehsil building Abbottab ..

3 minutes ago

Three COVID-positive players tee off together at P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.