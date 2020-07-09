Namak Mandi Tikah Market sealed over violation of SOPs

District Administration Peshawar Thursday sealed Namak Mandi Tikah Market over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration Peshawar Thursday sealed Namak Mandi Tikah Market over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar have received complaints that despite ban restaurants at Namak Mandi were serving food to customers inside their premises that prompted him to direct immediate action.

Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman inspected restaurants at Namak Mandi and found them serving food to customers inside their premises.

The Assistant Commissioner while expressing anguish over the situation sealed all restaurants. Furthermore, she also sealed several restaurants of Shuba Bazaar.