PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Known as the city of hospitality, Peshawar’s famed food street Namak Mandi, has become a hot spot for food lovers during iftar parties, enjoying BBQs and Matton Karahi with families.

On Tuesday, the food enthusiasts flock to indulge in the mouth-watering array of traditional dishes like BBQ, Mattan Karahi, Chappli Kabab, Peshawari rice polao, and paye, all complemented by aromatic Peshawari Qehwa during Iftar parties at Namak Mandi.

Located behind the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Namak Mandi is flooded with tourists, visitors, and food lovers, all eager to experience the vibrant street food scene.

The visitors can be seen seated on traditional hammock charpoys at small food stalls, savoring the famous Chappli Kabab, BBQ, rice polao, and Mattan Karahi, paired with fragrant green tea, enhancing their Iftar experience.

“Chappli Kabab and Mattan Karahi are my favorite dishes, and I can't imagine my Iftar without enjoying them,” said Faraz Khan, a resident of Wapda Town, Nowshera, while talking with APP at Namak Mandi with his family and friends.

“Every Ramadan since 2020, I have made it a point to come to Namak Mandi for Mattan Karahi, along with green tea from Qissa Khwani Bazaar. This year, I even bought two kilograms of Chappli Kabab and three parcels of Peshawari rice polao to take home for my sister.”

The trend is evident, with large numbers of food lovers visiting Namak Mandi and other renowned food streets of Peshawar, where they enjoy the irresistible Mattan Karahi and other traditional delicacies, which have gained immense popularity for their distinctive taste and authenticity.

Arif Ahmad, a well-known Chappli Kabab vendor at Firdus bazaar told APP that the demand for Chappli Kabab spikes during Iftar. Along with dining in, many customers request takeaways, ranging from two to five kilos, to enjoy at home with family and friends.

“Our Chappli Kabab business has been passed down through generations. My father, Jalil Ahmad, inherited it from his father, Jumma Khan, in 1950. Today, all six of his sons are continuing the family tradition, with several outlets spread across Peshawar and beyond, including one in Melody Food Street, Islamabad,” said Arif.

The history of Chappli Kabab, according to Arif, is rooted in the cultural influence of invaders from the West, including the Mughals, Turks, Ghazni, and Afghans, who introduced new culinary traditions.

The recipe for Chappli Kabab, initially brought to Peshawar during the Mughal dynasty, has spread across the region, gaining international acclaim for its rich flavors. Today, cities like Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and even places in Afghanistan and India serve this iconic dish.

In Peshawar, more than 3,000 Chappli Kabab stalls can be found, particularly in areas like Firdus, Bakhshu Bridge, Warsak Road, Ring Road, Nothia, Namak Mandi, Hastnagri, Ramadas, Faqirabad, and board Bazaar, attracting large crowds during Iftar.

Alongside Chappli Kabab, other traditional Peshawari dishes, including Peshawari rice polao, paye, dampokh, Matton Karahi, lamb chops, and BBQ, also see an uptick in sales during Ramadan.

Fayyaz Khan, a retired school teacher, shared his love for Namak Mandi, saying that it has been his favorite food spot in Peshawar for the past five years, particularly for its Mattan Karahi and BBQ.

“The food here has a unique taste and gives us an energy boost for Iftar,” he said. “It also provides an opportunity to spend time with old friends, as the orders take about an hour to prepare, during which we sip tea and chat with friends.”

Many visitors like Fayyaz also voiced their desire for the KP Government to develop Namak Mandi into a full-fledged food street, similar to Lahore’s Gawal Mandi, to cater to the growing number of foodies.