Namakmandi fire under-control, cooling process underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A fire that had erupted at cotton and cloth shops at Sehri time on Friday in Namakmandi area, Raja Bazar was brought under control after twelve hours, Rescue 1122 officials said.

According to the Rescue spokesman, Usman Gujjar, at least 100 Rescue officials,40 vehicles including water boozers, fire vehicles, rescue vehicles and ambulances took part in the rescue operation.

He said though the fire was under control but due to cotton and cloths shops sometimes fire started again.

Usman said that cooling process is now underway under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Rehman.

The official added that no loss of life was reported and the extent of the financial damage would be ascertained after the completion of the cooling process.