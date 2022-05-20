UrduPoint.com

Namaz-e-Isteghasa Offered For Rain As Hot, Dry Weather Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 08:05 PM

'Namaz-e-Isteghasa' was offered at all the offices of agriculture department, while Imams led the Jumma prayers with 'Dua' for the much needed downpour, as heatwave continued to disturb daily routine life and agriculture practices in Multan and its suburbs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :'Namaz-e-Isteghasa' was offered at all the offices of agriculture department, while Imams led the Jumma prayers with 'Dua' for the much needed downpour, as heatwave continued to disturb daily routine life and agriculture practices in Multan and its suburbs.

Director General Agriculture (Extension and Adaptive Research) Dr. Anjum Ali on Friday had directed agriculture offices across Punjab to perform the special prayer, in which the employees pleaded to the Almighty to bestow the people with His profound mercy by ending the ongoing dry spell with plentiful rain.

Other stakeholders including pesticide and seed companies were also requested to organise Namaz-e-Isteghasa for rain.

Meanwhile, Khateebs in their Friday sermons also prayed for rain and well-being and prosperity of the country. They also urged the people to be polite in their discourses and avoid confrontational attitude. They said, being courteous to one another was the true Islamic way.

