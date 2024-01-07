Namaz-e-Istisqa offered in Abbottabad amidst ongoing dry spell

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) To alleviate the effects of an ongoing dry spell and seek divine intervention for essential rainfall, a special prayer, known as "Namaz-e-Istisqaa," was organized in Abbottabad district.

A large number of people from different walks of life, including eminent religious scholars, youth, traders, and various community members, gathered to supplicate for rain in the presence of Allah.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, also participated in the Nimaz Istisqaa.

Prior to the prayer, the commissioner was also engaged with the citizens, discussing prevailing weather conditions and emphasizing the significance of seeking divine mercy for rain.

This special prayer initiative underscores the collective determination of the community to address the adverse effects of the prolonged dry spell in the region. The community members expressed hope that through such spiritual gatherings, they could unite in seeking divine blessings for much-needed rainfall.