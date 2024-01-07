Open Menu

Namaz-e-Istisqa Offered In Abbottabad Amidst Ongoing Dry Spell

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Namaz-e-Istisqa offered in Abbottabad amidst ongoing dry spell

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) To alleviate the effects of an ongoing dry spell and seek divine intervention for essential rainfall, a special prayer, known as "Namaz-e-Istisqaa," was organized in Abbottabad district.

A large number of people from different walks of life, including eminent religious scholars, youth, traders, and various community members, gathered to supplicate for rain in the presence of Allah.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, also participated in the Nimaz Istisqaa.

Prior to the prayer, the commissioner was also engaged with the citizens, discussing prevailing weather conditions and emphasizing the significance of seeking divine mercy for rain.

This special prayer initiative underscores the collective determination of the community to address the adverse effects of the prolonged dry spell in the region. The community members expressed hope that through such spiritual gatherings, they could unite in seeking divine blessings for much-needed rainfall.

Related Topics

Weather Abbottabad Prayer From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

15 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

15 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

15 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

15 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

15 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

15 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

15 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

15 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

15 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan