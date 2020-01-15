UrduPoint.com
Namaz-e-Janaza Of Constable Irfan Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:45 PM

Namaz-e-Janaza of constable Irfan offered

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Police constable Irfan was held at Police Headquarters Garden here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Namaz-e-Janaza of Police constable Irfan was held at Police Headquarters Garden here on Wednesday.

Constable Irfan was martyred during a police encounter with unidentified suspects in the jurisdiction of New Karachi Industrial Area police station, said police sources.

A special contingent of Sindh police presented salute to the martyred Irfan and laid floral.

The funeral was attended by Sindh IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, zonal DIGs, District SSPs, Sector Commander Rangers Sindh, officials of Sindh Rangers and police, local residents and others.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the IG Sindh paid tribute to the deceased for his services in the police.

On this occasion, the Sindh police chief also directed the concerned officials to complete all legal formalities to give the appropriate benefits from the Sindh Police department to the bereaved family.

