Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed offered at Nakyal Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) : Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed (age 31 years, resident of District Kotli Azad Kashmir) who embraced shahadat on 16 October 2023 in general area Asman Manza , south waziristan district was offered at native town Nakyal, District Kotli, Azad Kashmir Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honour.

Senior serving military officers, relatives and locals of the area attended the funeral. Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.