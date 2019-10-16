Namaz-e-Janaza of Shahid Hayat held

Namaz-e-Janaza of former police chief of Karachi Shahid was held at Garden headquarters of Sindh police here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Namaz-e-Janaza of former police chief of Karachi Shahid was held at Garden headquarters of Sindh police here on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Dr.

Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IGP Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon and other notables attended the funeral of the former police chief Karachi.

Shahid Hayat breathed his last at a private hospital here on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with the cancer.

Shahid Hayat had served as the chief of the Karachi policein 2013.