Namaz e Janaza of soldiers died in bus mishap offered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Namaz e Janaza of soldiers who lost their lives in bus accident at Babusar Top on Sunday was offered at Chaklala Garrison on this morning, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release Monday said.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, senior serving and retired officers, soldiers and relatives of deceased attended the funeral prayer.