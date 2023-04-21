UrduPoint.com

Namaz Of Eid Ul Fitr To Be Offered At Around 1,000 Places In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Namaz of Eid Ul Fitr to be offered at around 1,000 places in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Namaz of Eid Ul Fitr will be offered at around 1,000 places in Hyderabad including 115 big and small Eidgahs amid more than a dozen very large congregations.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that about 2,300 personnel would be deployed for security at Eidgahs, grounds, mosques and imambargarh.

As per the security plan, the cars, motorbikes and all other vehicles, even the pushcarts, would be parked at least 40 yards away from the places of Eid congregations, he added.

He said police would search all the places of congregations early in the morning before the start of the Eid Namaz.

He told that SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had directed the DSPs and SHOs to personally carry out patrolling in their respective jurisdictions during the namaz time.

The spokesman informed that the police camps would also be established at the recreational facilities like Rani Bagh and Askari park which draw thousands of visitors during the Eid holidays.

Related Topics

Police Holidays Vehicles Hyderabad Bagh Namaz All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

12 minutes ago
 Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.