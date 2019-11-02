Namaza-e-Janaza Of Nawab Ashiq Qureshi Held In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:36 PM
Namaz-e-Janaza of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, the cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was held at Polo Ground, Racecourse Park, here on Saturday
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Syed Abbas Ali Shah and people from various walks of life also attended the funeral prayers.
Later, the body was flown to Multan for burial.