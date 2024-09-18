Open Menu

Name Of KP Speaker Removed From PNIL; PHC Disposes Of Writ Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Name of KP speaker removed from PNIL; PHC disposes of writ petition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday disposed of a writ on completion of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem regarding inclusion of his name in Pakistan National Identity List (PNIL).

During the hearing on the petition, the bench comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed was informed by the petitioner's counsel that the name of Babar Swati had been removed from the list.

Meanwhile, the Additional Attorney General also confirmed that the applicant's name has been deleted from PNIL, upon which the court disposed of the case.

