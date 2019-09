Name of Nankana Sahib railway station changed with Baba Guru Nanak

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has announced to change the name of Nankana Sahib Railway Station with Baba Guru Nanak Railway Station on the name of Sikh founder leader.

According to the PR spokesperson here on Sunday, the ministermade this announcement during his visit to Nankana Sahib today.