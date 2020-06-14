Names of 128 fair shops,outlets sent for approval to ensure selling sugar on Rs 70

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration taking all steps to ensure implementation on court orders of selling sugar on Rs 70 per kilogram and sent Names of 128 fair shops and outlets to Industries department for approval.

The district teams also raided and imposed Rs 35,000 fine to 17 shopkeepers during last 24 hours to ensure provision of sugar to masses on new rates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar conducted a meeting with AJ sugar mill administration regarding new prices of sugar.

In his message to dealers, he asked them to ensure sugar supply into the market according per demand and warned that stern action would be taken over stocking or selling sugar on high prices.

APP /slm-sak