Names Of 1300 Peoples Removed From BISP Database

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

More than 1300 people were removed from the database of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) In three tehsils of Attock district following their declaration as non deserving

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 1300 people were removed from the database of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) In three tehsils of Attock district following their declaration as non deserving.

As per details, the Names of 409 people from Attock tehsil, 225 people from Jand tehsil, more than 400 people from Hazro tehsil and 300 people from Tehsil Pindigheb of Attock district have been removed from the database of BISP and NADRA has also blocked their CNICs as beneficiary of BISP.

The sources said that these people were getting benefit as BISP beneficiaries but were not deserving as per the initial scrutiny. However the sources said that those who have been deleted from the beneficiaries list would be given time to prove their eligibility. The data pertaining to thesil Fatehjang and Hasanabdal could not be obtained because of the non cooperative attitude of the officials.

