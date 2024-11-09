Open Menu

Names Of 23 Pakistanis Added To PCB For Allegedly Attacking Ex-CJP Isa’s Vehicle In London

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Passport authorities say list includes name of Shayan Ali, known for his participation in London protests, as well as PTI leader Malaika Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) The Names of 23 Pakistanis allegedly involved in the attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in London have been added to the Passport Control List (PCL).

The passport authorities said that the list includes the name of Shayan Ali, known for his participation in London protests, as well as PTI leader Malaika Bukhari.

Other names on the PCL included Sadia Faheem, Faheem Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq, Hiba Tariq, Waqas Chauhan, Mohsin Haider, Zameer Akram, Sardar Taimoor, Muhammad Parvez Ali, Rukhsana Kausar, Sheikh Muhammad Jameel, Mehran Habib, Zohaib Ahmed, Rehman Anwar, Muhammad Sadiq Khan, Khadija Kashif, Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Shehzad Qureshi, Suleman Ali Shah, and Bilal Anwar.

The sources said that all individuals named in the case were added to the PCL.

Along with these 23 individuals, an additional 153 names were included in the PCL; however, the passports of these 23 individuals were suspended.

The sources also said that a letter has been sent to British authorities for their extradition.

If brought to Pakistan, they said, these individuals would be detained and included in the investigation. However, the British Paksitanis, PTI leaders and other sources said that the news is not correct as the British authorities would never deport the protesters.

