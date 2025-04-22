Names Of Citizen's Family Members Removed From ECL: IHC Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Tuesday that the Names of the family of citizen Usman Khan who was recovered after being kidnapped, has been removed from the exit control list (ECL) on the direction of the court.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case regarding action against those responsible of the kidnapping of the accused.
Additional Attorney General Sardar Umar Aslam appeared before the court. The court questioned that why was the order not implemented?
The AAG said that the names have been removed from the ECL as per the court order.
The Additional Attorney General sought time from the court to prepare the case.
Justice Sattar said that I will give you time but give final arguments at the next hearing, I will decide the case.
He remarked that the petitioner's son was kidnapped and the accusation was made against the sensitive institution. The government took the position that the petitioners' names were placed on the ECL on the recommendation of the institution due to false allegation, said.
Justice Babar Sattar sought final arguments in the case at the next hearing. The hearing of the case was adjourned.
