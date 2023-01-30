Names of dead of blast in Peshawar

The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesman Monday said the dead brought to the hospital included Inspector Doran Shah, Zohaib Nawaz resident of Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesman Monday said the dead brought to the hospital included Inspector Doran Shah, Zohaib Nawaz resident of Dir Lower, Maqsood Ahmed, Rashida Bibi, Rafiq of Lakki Marwat, Constable Naseem Shah, Liaqat of Charsadda, Driver Amjad, Shehryar, Liaqat of Lakki Marwat, Mohammad Ali of Mian Gujar, Sahibzada, Zahir Shah, Tilawat Shah, Waseem Shah, Gul Ashraf, Hayatullah Khattak, Zubair, Abdul Hameed, Usman, Khalid Khan of Charsadda, Rafiq Khan, Inspector Irfan Khan, FC personnel Shahab of Charsadda, Abdul Wadud, FC personnel Ahmad Khan, Liaqatullah Shah of Lakki Marwat, Atif Mujeeb, Rizwanullah of Charcadda and Hazrat Umer.

The identity of two bodies was not yet ascertained, the spokesman added.