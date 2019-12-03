UrduPoint.com
Names Of Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Members Likely To Be Finalized On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Names of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members likely to be finalized on Wednesday

The parliamentary committee will again meet on Wednesday to evolve consensus for finalizing the names of two members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The parliamentary committee will again meet on Wednesday to evolve consensus for finalizing the Names of two members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The committee meeting, held on Tuesday, was headed by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and attended by members from government and opposition to discuss the names of members of ECP from Sindh and Balochistan.

The committee members discussed in detail the names which had been proposed from the Federal government and the opposition. The government and opposition members decided to have consensus on name of one each member for ECP.

The government's proposed name of Naveed Jan Baloch from Balochistan was likely to be finalized while the opposition will finalize one name from them from Sindh.

Leadership of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) will hold meeting to discuss the final name from opposition parties from Sindh.

Talking to media Shereen Mazari expressed the optimism that both names will be finalized with consensus as things were moving in the right direction.

She said that the opposition had sought time for further consultation. Sheadded the opposition was willing to resolve the matter in an appropriatemanner.

