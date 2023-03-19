Names of PPP candidates yet not finalised for polls: Rana Farooq

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said on Sunday that the PPP had yet not finalised Names of candidates for the upcoming provincial elections.

In a statement issued here, he said the recommendations had been sent to the party's central parliamentary board for finalising the candidates after meetings between the PPP Central Punjab leadership and the divisional presidents.

He clarified that the news about issuance of party tickets were untrue. He said the PPP parliamentary board, under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister and party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, would hear the candidates and then final decision would be made.

He also directed the candidates to inform the PPP central secretariat about acceptance or rejection of their nomination papers.