Names Of Shehbaz Sharif’s Wife, Daughters To Be Placed On ECL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Federal Cabinet has given approval for the placement of the names of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and daughters sp that they could not flee abroad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Federal cabinet approved to the Names of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and daughters to be placed on Exit Control List (ECL), the local TVs reported on Friday.

The federal cabinet also decided eight other names for their placement on ECL.

According to the reports, the approval was given through a circulation summary and includes the names of Nusrat Shehbaz and the daughters of Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif’s name is already on the ECL.

The purpose of this move was to stop them from fleeing the country.

Previously, an accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and her daughter Rabia Imran, however, the court then cancelled the warrants on assurance by Rabia Imran's lawyer that she would appear in court for the trial.

