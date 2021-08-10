Names of suspects placed on ECL

(@fidahassanain)

Zahir Jaffer, his parents, Zakir Jaffer, Asmat and three domestic workers have been placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) The Interior Ministry placed the Names of all suspects in Noor Mukadam case on Exit Control List (ECL), a local tv reported on Tuesday.

The names of the suspects were placed on the ECL after the approval given by the sub-committee of the cabinet. A court had extended the judicial remand of accused Zahir Jaffer’s parents until August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were presented before the district and sessions court on the completion of their remand. The co-accused were made to wait in a Bakshi Khana (a temporary lockup). A judicial magistrate marked their attendance, after which police took them back to Adiala Jail.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffar, in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.