UrduPoint.com

Names Of Suspects Placed On ECL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Names of suspects placed on ECL

Zahir Jaffer, his parents, Zakir Jaffer, Asmat and three domestic workers have been placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) The Interior Ministry placed the Names of all suspects in Noor Mukadam case on Exit Control List (ECL), a local tv reported on Tuesday.

Zahir Jaffer, his parents, Zakir Jaffer, Asmat and three domestic workers were placed on ECL.

The names of the suspects were placed on the ECL after the approval given by the sub-committee of the cabinet. A court had extended the judicial remand of accused Zahir Jaffer’s parents until August 23 in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were presented before the district and sessions court on the completion of their remand. The co-accused were made to wait in a Bakshi Khana (a temporary lockup). A judicial magistrate marked their attendance, after which police took them back to Adiala Jail.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffar, in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Related Topics

Murder Police Interior Ministry Exit Control List Police Station Jail July August TV All Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Creative Sports Award start re ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Creative Sports Award start receiving nominations from Tokyo ..

5 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Army Pa ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Army Patrol in Burkina Faso

5 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates ship lift & transfer system at Kara ..

PM inaugurates ship lift & transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

47 seconds ago
 Special instructions issued for foolproof security ..

Special instructions issued for foolproof security to Muharram processions: Sh R ..

50 seconds ago
 Brazilian Indigenous Peoples Urge ICC to Investiga ..

Brazilian Indigenous Peoples Urge ICC to Investigate Bolsonaro Over 'Genocide'

1 minute ago
 FBR increases facilitation centers to 30 in KP

FBR increases facilitation centers to 30 in KP

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.