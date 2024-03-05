Names proposed for KP cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The party leadership has proposed Names of candidates to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for inclusion in the provincial cabinet, however the latter has decided to finalise the names after consultation with the party's central leadership.

According to party sources, there was a proposal of adding four members from Peshawar in the cabinet including former KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Fazal Elahi, Meena Khan Afridi and Qasim Ali Shah.

The name of Meena Khan was considered for Higher education, Fazal Elhi for Transport, Qasim Ali Shah for Health Department.

Khaliqur Rahman and Mian Umar from Nowshera were likely to join the cabinet.

Former KP Assembly speaker Mushtaq Ghani was a potential candidate for senior minister for local government department.

Dr Amjad from Swat would once again join the cabinet, while young MPA from Kohat Shafi Jan or Aftab Alam would also be included.

The other candidates proposed for the KP cabinet included Akbar Ayub from Haripur, Zahir Shah Toru from Mardan, Riaz Khan from Buner, Shakeel Khan from Malakand, Shafiullah and Liaquat Ali from Dir, Anwar Zaib and Adnan Qadri from tribal districts.