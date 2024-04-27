Name’s Spelling Mistake Costs Dearly Upper Dir Cricketer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 06:48 PM
The spelling mistake in his name by a clerk has cost promising cricketer Anisur Rehman dearly, who was short-listed by the Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee but dropped by the District Cricket Association (DCA) for the four teams’ event being played at Dir Cricket Stadium
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The spelling mistake in his name by a clerk has cost promising cricketer Anisur Rehman dearly, who was short-listed by the Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee but dropped by the District Cricket Association (DCA) for the four teams’ event being played at Dir Cricket Stadium.
Anisur Rehman told APP that he was selected on merit by the PCB selection body for the Blue Team, however, he was not allowed by the DCA Dir Upper president to play.
He claimed that when the selection committee was informed about mistake in the list, it sent another updated list to the DCA Dir Upper President correcting his name's spelling.
“I have also talked to Umpire Farhad Ali to include me in the team as the matter has been cleared by the PCB selectors but in vain," he added.
He urged the PCB chairman to look into the matter as it would affect his cricketing future. He also appealed to the Director of the Domestic Pakistan Cricket Board to take timely action on violation of such rules and concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
A former office-bearer of the Dir Upper Cricket Association alleged that the DCA office-bearers were continually violating the PCB rules, who should not be allowed to save the young cricketers in the district.
He regretted that it was joke that a player selected by the PCB selection committee was deprived of the chance by the DCA officials and accused them of favouritism for allowing the players of their choice.
DCA Dir Upper President Sadaqat Ali, when contacted, said it was he who had to decide which player would take part in the tournament. The PCB selection committee should have consulted with him before announcing the team, he added.
The PCB selector Saqib Faqir confirmed to APP that there was a spelling mistake in the name of Anisur Rehman, which was later corrected on the PCB website, and revised list was sent to the DCA president. He, however, regretted that Anisur Rehman was not given the chance to play for the Blue Team.
He claimed that the DCA president was the list of 12 to 14 players for each team who were selected on merit, but instead blue-eyed ones were included in the teams.
Saqib Faqir also complained of misbehaviour from the DCA president.
Anisur Rehman was selected in the Blue team but due to a clerical spelling mistake in his name, which was later on settled down by the selection committee but despite the fact, he was kicked out of the team by the sitting president of the District Cricket Association Sadaqat Ali.
Sadaqat Ali not only kicked Anisur Rehman out of the team but also accommodated his like-minded players and instead of giving a chance to Anisur Rehman to represent the Blue team after his selection was made by the PCB selection committee, he did not allow him.
\395
Recent Stories
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Business community demands reduction in interest rate
MoU between AUP, Pak-Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 74 kg drugs in three operations10 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to purchase six lac metric ton local wheat this year20 minutes ago
-
Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held20 minutes ago
-
Tharii-Ranipur section to be completed by Dec 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan20 minutes ago
-
Construction of parking plazas in Murree soon: Transport minister20 minutes ago
-
CM orders setting up integrated health system in Murree, Galiyat20 minutes ago
-
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue3 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking20 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up40 minutes ago
-
PEF confirms timely payments to partners up to February40 minutes ago
-
University of Education, Attock campus honors 356 graduates50 minutes ago
-
Training woksp on prevention of drug addiction among students held50 minutes ago