Name’s spelling mistake costs dearly Upper Dir cricketer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The spelling mistake in his name by a clerk has cost promising cricketer Anisur Rehman dearly, who was short-listed by the Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee but dropped by the District Cricket Association (DCA) for the four teams’ event being played at Dir Cricket Stadium.

Anisur Rehman told APP that he was selected on merit by the PCB selection body for the Blue Team, however, he was not allowed by the DCA Dir Upper president to play.

He claimed that when the selection committee was informed about mistake in the list, it sent another updated list to the DCA Dir Upper President correcting his name's spelling.

“I have also talked to Umpire Farhad Ali to include me in the team as the matter has been cleared by the PCB selectors but in vain," he added.

He urged the PCB chairman to look into the matter as it would affect his cricketing future. He also appealed to the Director of the Domestic Pakistan Cricket Board to take timely action on violation of such rules and concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

A former office-bearer of the Dir Upper Cricket Association alleged that the DCA office-bearers were continually violating the PCB rules, who should not be allowed to save the young cricketers in the district.

He regretted that it was joke that a player selected by the PCB selection committee was deprived of the chance by the DCA officials and accused them of favouritism for allowing the players of their choice.

DCA Dir Upper President Sadaqat Ali, when contacted, said it was he who had to decide which player would take part in the tournament. The PCB selection committee should have consulted with him before announcing the team, he added.

The PCB selector Saqib Faqir confirmed to APP that there was a spelling mistake in the name of Anisur Rehman, which was later corrected on the PCB website, and revised list was sent to the DCA president. He, however, regretted that Anisur Rehman was not given the chance to play for the Blue Team.

He claimed that the DCA president was the list of 12 to 14 players for each team who were selected on merit, but instead blue-eyed ones were included in the teams.

Saqib Faqir also complained of misbehaviour from the DCA president.

