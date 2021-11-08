UrduPoint.com

Namibia Post 132-8 In Kohli's Last Game As India T20 Skipper

Namibia post 132-8 in Kohli's last game as India T20 skipper

Dubai, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A late cameo from David Wiese guided Namibia to 132 for eight in Virat Kohli's last outing as India's Twenty20 captain at an inconsequential World Cup contest on Monday.

Neither side can qualify for the semi-finals.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each after India elected to field first in the last Super 12 fixture in Dubai.

Wiese scored 26 off 25 balls and lifted Namibia from a precarious 94-7 to a respectable 132-8.

India, who lost their first two games to to Pakistan and New Zealand who both qualified from Group 2, missed out on the semi-finals after the Black Caps beat Afghanistan on Sunday while Namibia have just a single victory against Scotland to their name.

The Indian bowlers kept up the charge after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent back Michael van Lingen for 14 to end a 33-run opening stand.

Jadeja (3-16) struck twice with his left-arm spin and Ashwin, an off-spinner, combined from the other end to rattle the Namibian middle and lower order with figures of 3-20.

Wiese put on 23 for the eighth wicket with the left-handed Jan Frylinck, who made an unbeaten 15, to add useful runs in the final few overs.

Number 10 Ruben Trumpelmann made 13 from six balls, including a six and a four in the 20th over from Mohammed Shami, to give India a target of 133.

