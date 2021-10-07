UrduPoint.com

Naming Ceremony Of Boats Held At SANMAR Shipyards, Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Naming ceremony of boats held at SANMAR Shipyards, Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A naming ceremony was organized at SANMAR Shipyards, Istanbul on Wednesday to commemorate cooperation between SANMAR Shipyards, Turkey and Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Pakistan.

Under an agreement, PQA has bought 4 ASD LNG compatible tugs and 2 pilot boats from SANMAR shipyards.

This project is yet another manifestation of the growing ties between Pakistan and Turkey in the maritime domain.

The ceremony was attended by President SANMAR Shipyards, Cem Seven, Chairman Port Qasim Authority Rear Admiral (retd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, and other dignitaries, said a press release of Pakistan Embassy in Turkey.

In the ceremony, four tug boats were named Korangi, Pipri, Gharo, and Malik, respectively, while two pilot boats were named Heer and Sassi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PQA, Rear Admiral (retd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah noted that the agreement between PQA and SANMAR would prove as a landmark agreement and would further boost cooperation between the two countries in maritime affairs.

Pakistan ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkey were cooperating in both civilian and defense sides of maritime affairs.

He highlighted the existing potential and prospects of joint collaboration between the shipbuilding industries of Pakistan and Turkey.

SANMAR Shipyards has decades of experience in building tugs, workboats and pilot boats for national and international customers, and provides technical consultancy services.

Once completed, four ASD LNG compatible tugs and two pilot boats will be handed over to the Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Nasir Istanbul Korangi From Agreement Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting ..

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting to approve principle plan for ..

27 minutes ago
 84 dengue cases reported in Islamabad during last ..

84 dengue cases reported in Islamabad during last 24 hours: ADC

27 minutes ago
 Sullivan Tells Top Chinese Diplomat US to Engage C ..

Sullivan Tells Top Chinese Diplomat US to Engage China to Ensure Responsible Com ..

27 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai unveils nine-metre-tall giants to ..

Expo 2020 Dubai unveils nine-metre-tall giants to honour Arab explorers

1 hour ago
 FM calls for revisiting global trade, investment, ..

FM calls for revisiting global trade, investment, technology regimes

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.