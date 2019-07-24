Naming of places after martyrs of Sindh police

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Police has named around 158 places including play grounds, community halls, grounds, barracks, family quarters and hostels situated in different police lines all over Sindh, after the martyred policemen with a view to remember their unmatched sacrifices.

The step was taken on the directives of Inspector General of Sindh Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, said a spokesperson of Sindh police in a statement on Wednesday.

As many as 11 gates of police headquarters Garden - Karachi are named after martyrs of Sindh police.

Korangi police line is named after Inspector Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, Landhi police lines after Shaheed constable Fida Hussain Shah, Faisal Colony lines after Shaheed constable Imran Ali Shah while Saudabad police lines is named after Shaheed constable Bilal Saeed.

The Police Shaheed Yadgar at Ziauddin Chowrangi near Fateh Park is named after constable Munawer Zaman.

Airport police lines - Karachi is named after Shaheed sub- inspector M. Javed Malik, Malir city police lines after Shaheed constable Farman Ali, Quaidabad police lines is after Shaheed DSP Kamal Khan Mangan while Mubeena Town police line is named after Shaheed constable Ejaz Ali.

As many as 11 places including family quarters, flats and banglows in Hyderabad and Badin while 122 places in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Ghotki, Sanghar, Larkana and Jacobabad are named afterthe martyrs of Sindh police.