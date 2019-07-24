UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naming Of Places After Martyrs Of Sindh Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Naming of places after martyrs of Sindh police

The Sindh Police has named around 158 places including play grounds, community halls, grounds, barracks, family quarters and hostels situated in different police lines all over Sindh, after the martyred policemen with a view to remember their unmatched sacrifices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Police has named around 158 places including play grounds, community halls, grounds, barracks, family quarters and hostels situated in different police lines all over Sindh, after the martyred policemen with a view to remember their unmatched sacrifices.

The step was taken on the directives of Inspector General of Sindh Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, said a spokesperson of Sindh police in a statement on Wednesday.

As many as 11 gates of police headquarters Garden - Karachi are named after martyrs of Sindh police.

Korangi police line is named after Inspector Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, Landhi police lines after Shaheed constable Fida Hussain Shah, Faisal Colony lines after Shaheed constable Imran Ali Shah while Saudabad police lines is named after Shaheed constable Bilal Saeed.

The Police Shaheed Yadgar at Ziauddin Chowrangi near Fateh Park is named after constable Munawer Zaman.

Airport police lines - Karachi is named after Shaheed sub- inspector M. Javed Malik, Malir city police lines after Shaheed constable Farman Ali, Quaidabad police lines is after Shaheed DSP Kamal Khan Mangan while Mubeena Town police line is named after Shaheed constable Ejaz Ali.

As many as 11 places including family quarters, flats and banglows in Hyderabad and Badin while 122 places in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Ghotki, Sanghar, Larkana and Jacobabad are named afterthe martyrs of Sindh police.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Badin Sanghar Ghotki Landhi Malir Family All

Recent Stories

BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

10 minutes ago

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

10 minutes ago

NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in illeg ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan economic slowdown to continue, finds late ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

16 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons Marya ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.