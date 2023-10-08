Open Menu

Namira Saleem's Journey Beginning Of Pakistani Nation's Progress In Space Field: Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 12:04 AM

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while congratulating the first Pakistani astronaut Namira Saleem, has said that it is a source of joy for him that a woman belonging to Pakistan has become an astronaut

He said that Namira Saleem was a brave and courageous woman.

He said that Namira Saleem was a brave and courageous woman.

The PPP Chairman said that Namira Saleem was appointed as Honorary Consul of Pakistan to Monaco by the then President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that of course, a journey of thousands of miles began with a single step.

Bilawal said that Namira Saleem's journey was the beginning of the Pakistani nation's progress in the important field.

We have to focus on space tourism as well as space exploration, he added.

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Monaco Progress Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

