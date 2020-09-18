UrduPoint.com
NAML Awards Ph.D Degree To Adnan Rashid

Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:09 PM

NAML awards Ph.D degree to Adnan Rashid



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The National University of Modern Languages (NAML) Islamabad has awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree in the discipline of 'English Linguistic' to Adnan Rashid Sheikh of its Faculty of English.

According to a NAML notification, Adnan Rashid was awarded the degree for his research on 'Discursive Construction of Masculine Identity in Post-9/11 Blockbuster Film Discourse - An Analytical Study'.

