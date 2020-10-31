UrduPoint.com
Namoos-e-Risalat Rally In Landkotal Condemns Blasphemy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 06:55 PM

Tanzeem-e-Ahle-Sunat wal Jamaat here Saturday organized a Namoos-e-Risalaat rally participated by large numbers of seminary's students at LandiKotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzeem-e-Ahle-Sunat wal Jamaat here Saturday organized a Namoos-e-Risalaat rally participated by large numbers of seminary's students at LandiKotal.

The rally was started from Darbaar Pero Khel while converted in to a congregation near Ali Masjid Jamrud. The participants of the really carrying placards and banners depicting slogans in favour of Prophet (peace be upon him) and against blasphemy of French government.

Allama Adnan Qadri, Haji Ameer Mohammad Khan Afridi, Haji Ehsanullah, Mufti Ikraullah Junadi, Malik Raziq Zakha Khel, Malik Manan Mulagori and other ulemas were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the event, Allam Adnan Qadri said that each and every Muslim has a great respect for their Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and no one would be allowed to target the personality of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He said we strongly condemned the blasphemy committed by French President and demanded his apology. He said we would always defend the name of our Prophet (peace be upon him) Allama Adnan Qadri said that Almighty ALLAH has raised the name of Prophet (peace be upon him) in Quran Kareem and there is no one who can disrespect personality of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon).

He said compromise on blasphemy would not be tolerated and French government should be made accountable over that has hurt the feelings of whole Muslim Ummah.

