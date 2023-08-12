Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism and perpetuating Takfiriat in Pakistan.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Bill passed by the National Assembly and Senate without taking the scholars on board is a cause for concern.In the 1980s and 1990s, the country was hit by communal riots,Again such motivations will prove to be dangerous for peace and harmony. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in an press release that Pakistan cannot afford sectarianism and is currently facing challenges such as economic and political crises.Attempts are being made to create communal riots.

He said that the passing of the Namoos-e-Sahaba Protection Bill by the National Assembly and the Senate without taking the scholars on board is a matter of concern.The country faced communal riots in the 1980s and 90s.He further said that the Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism and perpetuating Takfiriat in Pakistan.