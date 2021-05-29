National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi's Regional Board in its meeting while discussing various complaints, inquires and investigations approved/recommended two cases for filing of references and conversion of three inquires into investigations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi's Regional Board in its meeting while discussing various complaints, inquires and investigations approved/recommended two cases for filing of references and conversion of three inquires into investigations.

The total worth of cases approved/recommended comes to the tune of Rs 2.486 billion, said a spokesperson of NAB Karachi in a statement on Saturday.

A reference was approved against Muhammad Ali Wassan, the then SSP Thatta and others. The case pertains to the allegations of misuse of authority by making illegal recruitment/appointments in the police department during the period from 2011 to 2012 in District Thatta.

Approval of another reference was given against officers/officials of Health Department, Government of Sindh, Members of Procurement Committee, Program Managers Hepatitis Prevention & Control Program Sindh and Others.

Allegation in the case pertains to misuse of authority and embezzlement of funds allocated for Hepatitis Prevention and Control Program (Chief Minister's Initiative) Sindh.

The accused persons made payments on account of fake supplies of medicines, procurement of medicines on exorbitant rates, procurement of medicines having less shelf life than required and non-deduction of income tax from payments made to the distributors.

The board also recommended conversion of inquiry into investigation by Chairman NAB against Ali Hassan Zardari & Others on allegation of assets beyond known sources of income.

It also allowed inquiry converted into investigation against officers/officials of District Accounts Office, Hyderabad & Others on allegation of embezzlement of Govt. funds through fake pension (commutation) bills under manual processing system causing loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2 billion approximately.

Another inquiry converted into investigation against Khalid Hussain Solangi and others regarding cheating public at large through Impersonation as Chairman NAB, DG NAB Karachi & Sukkur.