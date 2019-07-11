UrduPoint.com
Nanbai Association Agrees On New Price Of Rs 15 For 190 Gram Roti

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:24 PM

Nanbai Association agrees on new price of Rs 15 for 190 gram Roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :After sucessful talks between the district administration and Nanbai Association the new price of 190 Grams Roti (bread) will be Rs 15 across the province.

The meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar held talks with representatives of Nanbai Association to resolve their issues including fixing new rates of Roti.

President Nanbai Association Muhammad Iqbal and President Insaf Trader Association Shahid Khan were present in the meeting. The both sides, keeping in view welfare of people, agreed to set new price of Roti. However, the weight of Roti with same price would be 185 gram for Hayatabad area.

After successful talks Nanbai Association ended their strike and thanked the district administration for holding fruitful negotiations.

