UrduPoint.com

Nanbai Association Agrees To Sell 135gram Roti At Price Rs.15

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Nanbai association agrees to sell 135gram roti at price Rs.15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Nanbai Association here Wednesday after successful negotiation with district administration agreed to sell 135 gram roti with price Rs.15 and ended their strike.

According to a notification issued here, a meeting was held here to decide the price and weight of the roti and after successful negotiations the nanbai association agreed to end the strike and sell 135 gram roti with price Rs.15.

Related Topics

Price Weight

Recent Stories

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

38 minutes ago
 Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and ..

Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and T20 rankings

49 minutes ago
 Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

2 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

2 hours ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.