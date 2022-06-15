Nanbai association agrees to sell 135gram roti at price Rs.15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Nanbai Association here Wednesday after successful negotiation with district administration agreed to sell 135 gram roti with price Rs.15 and ended their strike.

According to a notification issued here, a meeting was held here to decide the price and weight of the roti and after successful negotiations the nanbai association agreed to end the strike and sell 135 gram roti with price Rs.15.