UrduPoint.com

Nanbai Association Agrees To Sell 'Roti' On Rs 20

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Nanbai association agrees to sell 'Roti' on Rs 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Nanbai association after a successful negotiation with the food Department and District administration, reduced the price of 120 gram "Roti" by 12 rupees in the provincial capital and agreed to sell it for Rs 20.

According to a notification issued here on Friday after the negotiation, the Nanbai association had been asked to sell the bread at Rs 20 per 120 grams and warned of strict action against profiteers.

The meeting among the stakeholders was held on the directives of Provincial Advisor Shiraz Akram Bacha and Commissioner Muhammad Zubair who formed a committee over the issue.

Food Department Rationing Controller Jamshed Afridi and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sania Safi held a meeting with the Nanbai Association for the fixation of a new price of 120 grams roti after a decrease in wheat and flour prices in the market.

Related Topics

Shiraz Safi Price Jamshed Market Afridi Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

2 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

2 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

3 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most ..

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most prominent political, military ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.