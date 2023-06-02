Nanbai association agrees to sell 'Roti' on Rs 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Nanbai association after a successful negotiation with the food Department and District administration, reduced the price of 120 gram "Roti" by 12 rupees in the provincial capital and agreed to sell it for Rs 20.

According to a notification issued here on Friday after the negotiation, the Nanbai association had been asked to sell the bread at Rs 20 per 120 grams and warned of strict action against profiteers.

The meeting among the stakeholders was held on the directives of Provincial Advisor Shiraz Akram Bacha and Commissioner Muhammad Zubair who formed a committee over the issue.

Food Department Rationing Controller Jamshed Afridi and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sania Safi held a meeting with the Nanbai Association for the fixation of a new price of 120 grams roti after a decrease in wheat and flour prices in the market.