Nanbai Association demands to waive off utility bills

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Nanbai association has demanded of the government to waive off all utility bills of Nanbai shops as they have adversely affected by lockdown across the country due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Press Club on Thursday,President Nanbai Association Shafique Qureshi appealed the government to include nanbais in the government relief schemes as being a laborer class,they were badly affected as hotels and restaurants were closed for last two months.

He said as their sales had slumped down owing to prevailing situation,they were facing financial problems to pay utility bills.

Speaking on the occasion President Traders Alliance Kashif Ch lauded the Supreme Court decision for opening of businesses 7 days a week and demanded to waive off electricity and gas bills of nanbais for two months.

President Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir,Tahir Taj Bhatti,Khurshid Qureshi and a large number of traders were present on the occasion.