Nanbai association Hazara ends strike, agrees to sell 100gm roti for Rs10

Nanbai Association of Hazara division Tuesday after successful negotiation with Secretary Food Imtiaz Ali Khan and administrative officers of the Hazara region ended their strike

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : Nanbai Association of Hazara division Tuesday after successful negotiation with Secretary Food Imtiaz Ali Khan and administrative officers of the Hazara region ended their strike.

According to the details, a meeting of Secretary Food with Nanbai Association of Hazara division was held here to decide the price and weight of the roti and after successful negotiations nanbai association agreed to end the strike and not to increase the price from Rs10 while the weight would remain 100 grams.

The representatives of nanbai association Hasrat Shah from Haripur, Basheer Butt Abbottabad, Zaheer Hussain Manshera participated in the negotiation.

Nanbai association Mansehra representative told the media that they have started the strike owing to the increased price of the fine wheat flour and also negotiated with the food department and district administration.

Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan after the meeting informed media that the nanbai association has ended the strike and opened Tandoors in the Hazara division.

Earlier, Nanbai Association Abbottabad also negotiated with deputy commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq where the representatives of the associations were also present.