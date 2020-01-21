UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nanbai Association Hazara Ends Strike, Agrees To Sell 100gm Roti For Rs10

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:53 PM

Nanbai association Hazara ends strike, agrees to sell 100gm roti for Rs10

Nanbai Association of Hazara division Tuesday after successful negotiation with Secretary Food Imtiaz Ali Khan and administrative officers of the Hazara region ended their strike

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : Nanbai Association of Hazara division Tuesday after successful negotiation with Secretary Food Imtiaz Ali Khan and administrative officers of the Hazara region ended their strike.

According to the details, a meeting of Secretary Food with Nanbai Association of Hazara division was held here to decide the price and weight of the roti and after successful negotiations nanbai association agreed to end the strike and not to increase the price from Rs10 while the weight would remain 100 grams.

The representatives of nanbai association Hasrat Shah from Haripur, Basheer Butt Abbottabad, Zaheer Hussain Manshera participated in the negotiation.

Nanbai association Mansehra representative told the media that they have started the strike owing to the increased price of the fine wheat flour and also negotiated with the food department and district administration.

Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan after the meeting informed media that the nanbai association has ended the strike and opened Tandoors in the Hazara division.

Earlier, Nanbai Association Abbottabad also negotiated with deputy commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq where the representatives of the associations were also present.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Mansehra Price Haripur Imtiaz Ali Media From Wheat Weight

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood K ..

13 minutes ago

How can PM order inquiry against judge when he has ..

1 minute ago

Central Cologne Evacuated After WWII Bomb Found - ..

1 minute ago

Sikandar Sultan Raja named as new CEC

1 minute ago

Rain with snowfall likely at isolated places in up ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Cooperates with National Bank of Pakistan a ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.