Nanbai Association Increases Roti Price By 5 Rupees In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Once again Nanbais of Abbottabad on Monday increased the Roti price from 15 rupees to 20 and 30 without approval of district administration and price control committee
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Once again Nanbais of Abbottabad on Monday increased the Roti price from 15 rupees to 20 and 30 without approval of district administration and price control committee.
According to the details, during the last two-week wheat flour prices increased in the Hazara division up to 200 rupees per 20 KG bag resulting in the Nanbais of the region increasing the price of the Roti by 5 rupees.
Citizens of Abbottabad have demanded from district administration and Commissioner Hazara division to immediately take notice of the situation and control the price of the Roti which was earlier decided at 15 rupees.
Interestingly, neither the price control committee of district Abbottabad, price magistrates, food department nor the district administration has taken any notice of Roti price increase despite highlighting the issue in the media.
Recent Stories
Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan
HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram
Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating18 minutes ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar22 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan22 minutes ago
-
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested7 minutes ago
-
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing7 minutes ago
-
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan7 minutes ago
-
HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram7 minutes ago
-
Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists7 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary16 minutes ago
-
Security linked with economic situation; PPP to attend Govt called APC: Bilawal16 minutes ago