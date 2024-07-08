Nanbai association increases Roti price by 5 rupees in Abbottabad

Once again Nanbais of Abbottabad on Monday increased the Roti price from 15 rupees to 20 and 30 without approval of district administration and price control committee

According to the details, during the last two-week wheat flour prices increased in the Hazara division up to 200 rupees per 20 KG bag resulting in the Nanbais of the region increasing the price of the Roti by 5 rupees.

Citizens of Abbottabad have demanded from district administration and Commissioner Hazara division to immediately take notice of the situation and control the price of the Roti which was earlier decided at 15 rupees.

Interestingly, neither the price control committee of district Abbottabad, price magistrates, food department nor the district administration has taken any notice of Roti price increase despite highlighting the issue in the media.