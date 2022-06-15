UrduPoint.com

Nanbai Associations To Hold Strike Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Nanbai associations to hold strike tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Nanbai Association Tuesday announced to hold a shutter-down protest tomorrow (June 15) till the fulfillment of their demands.

A meeting of two nanbai associations, Nanbai Association and the Anjuman-i-Nanbayan Association Haqeeqi Group was held in which they announced to hold protest against the KP government for not to allow them to increase the rates of 'roti'.

They demanded of the government to allow them to increase the price of 120 gram roti to Rs20.

An 80kg flour sack is being sold at more than Rs 7200 so the government should allow the nanbhai association to increase the price of per roti to Rs20 adding otherwise they would continue their strike till acceptance of their demands.

Related Topics

Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price June Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2022

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th June 2022

32 minutes ago
 India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand ..

Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

9 hours ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beatin ..

Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beating Japan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.