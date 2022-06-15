Nanbai associations to hold strike tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Nanbai Association Tuesday announced to hold a shutter-down protest tomorrow (June 15) till the fulfillment of their demands.

A meeting of two nanbai associations, Nanbai Association and the Anjuman-i-Nanbayan Association Haqeeqi Group was held in which they announced to hold protest against the KP government for not to allow them to increase the rates of 'roti'.

They demanded of the government to allow them to increase the price of 120 gram roti to Rs20.

An 80kg flour sack is being sold at more than Rs 7200 so the government should allow the nanbhai association to increase the price of per roti to Rs20 adding otherwise they would continue their strike till acceptance of their demands.