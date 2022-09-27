Nanbais divided over roti price

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The nanbais (bread makers) on Tuesday were divided over the price of roti (bread) here, as one group announced to go on strike while the other distanced itself from such activity.

In Peshawar, the price of 135gm roti was fixed at Rs 15, while the protesting nanbais were demanding the sale of 110gm roti at Rs 20. The issue led one of the groups to stage protest outside the provincial assembly hall while the other group dissociated itself from the protest.

Talking to the media persons, President Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association Rahim Safi said the sale of roti on the price fixed by the government was not possible for them, adding the price of wheat flour was continuously increasing, while the fares and gas prices had also been raised.

He added that in this regard a protest would be staged in front of the assembly hall.

On the other hand, provincial president of Nanbai Association, Khaista Gull and General Secretary Jahanzeb Khan said satisfactory dialogue was held with the district administration and nanbais would not join the protesting camp.