UrduPoint.com

Nanbais Divided Over Roti Price

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Nanbais divided over roti price

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The nanbais (bread makers) on Tuesday were divided over the price of roti (bread) here, as one group announced to go on strike while the other distanced itself from such activity.

In Peshawar, the price of 135gm roti was fixed at Rs 15, while the protesting nanbais were demanding the sale of 110gm roti at Rs 20. The issue led one of the groups to stage protest outside the provincial assembly hall while the other group dissociated itself from the protest.

Talking to the media persons, President Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association Rahim Safi said the sale of roti on the price fixed by the government was not possible for them, adding the price of wheat flour was continuously increasing, while the fares and gas prices had also been raised.

He added that in this regard a protest would be staged in front of the assembly hall.

On the other hand, provincial president of Nanbai Association, Khaista Gull and General Secretary Jahanzeb Khan said satisfactory dialogue was held with the district administration and nanbais would not join the protesting camp.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Protest Provincial Assembly Sale Safi Price Jahanzeb Khan Gas Media From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

1 hour ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

2 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

3 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

3 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.