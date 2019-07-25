Nanbais increas roti, naan price

Nanbais (bread sellers) of twin cities have increase the rate of roti to Rs 10 while fine flour naan for rupees 12.Nanbais Association has issued the new rates of bread, while the district administration is quiet on the issue

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Nanbais (bread sellers) of twin cities have increase the rate of roti to Rs 10 while fine flour naan for rupees 12.Nanbais Association has issued the new rates of bread, while the district administration is quiet on the issue.On the other hand Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that no newly tax has been imposed on the flour.Ends OnlinePR/NH============Prolonged power outage due to heavy rainIslamabad, July 25 (Online): Heavy rains pelted parts of Twin-cities Rawalpindi, Islamabad and its surrounding areas on Thursday morning, causing water logging and traffic snarls during rush hour in the city.Due to heavy rains, power outage caused further misery to residents as number of feeders tripped of Islamabad Electric Supply Company.

Long hours power outage was observed in the areas included Sohan, Khana Pul, Tarmari, Muhammadi Chowk and other areas.In Rawalpindi, the rain inundated low lying areas and raised water level in Nullah Lai prompting the local administration to declare emergency in areas prone to flood in the city.Met office has forecast rain-thundershower accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Hazara, Kohat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.

I.Khan, Zhob, Mirpurkhas, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.Emergency warning has been issued to warn about the flood after water level in Nullah Lai continued to increase.Water levels in various nalas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been on the rise due to continuous rain in the twin cities.

Water levels have risen by 8.30 feet in Nala Lai. Under the Katariyan Bridge, the water level has risen by up to 7.5ft, while under the Gawalmandi bridge, the level has risen by six feet. The water level in the PWD Nala has also risen, causing water to flood the basements of various houses along its banks.The MET department has predicted heavy rainfall to continue today and tomorrow.

The district administration claims to have a solid plan in case of a flood-like situation in the area. Rescue 1122, the army, the cantonment board and other departments have been put on standby.