Nanbais Serve Notices For Defying Govt Notified Rates

Published June 12, 2023



ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad has served notices to Nanbais over non-compliance to government-notified rates for roti, naan and other items.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood conducted inspections of markets, checked rates and weight of roti, enforced price lists in various shops, food and general stores, and issued notices to ensure compliance with government notified rates.

Similarly, on the public complaints Additional Assistant Commissioner, Havelian Lubna Iqbal, along with Live Stock Specialists along with mobile laboratory conducted an inspection of various areas.

They collected milk samples from milk shops, checked the sale of milk on the spot, discarded substandard milk after receiving lab reports, and registered an FIR against one shopkeeper.

The AC urged citizens to report their complaints regarding prices to the district control room at the following number: 09929310553.

