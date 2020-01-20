Nanbais' strike unjustified, no flour shortage in KP: Information Minister Shaukat Yusufzai

(@FahadShabbir)

Information Minister Shaukat Yusufzai on Monday said the provincial government would not allow any increase in price of wheat flour and denied the shortage of the commodity in the province after ban lifted by Punjab government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Information Minister Shaukat Yusufzai on Monday said the provincial government would not allow any increase in price of wheat flour and denied the shortage of the commodity in the province after ban lifted by Punjab government.

In a statement here, he said chief minister had already directed for provision of flour to 'nanbai' at official rate so that masses could get roti (bread) at normal rate, therefore their strike was unjustified.

He said it was beyond comprehension as to why nanbais were bent upon increasing rate of rotti when the government's offer to provide fine flour to them at lesser rates still stands.

He said that this was chief minister Mahmood Khan who took timely measures which help lifted ban on flour supply from Punjab.

He said as a result of effective measures of the government, market would be replenished with adequate stock of wheat flour by this evening or Tuesday.

He said that chief minister had directed to provide flour to nanbai at cheaper rate, but it seemed that strike was preplanned and they wanted to exploit the situation for personal interests.

Since there was no shortage of the commodity nor its price was increased therefore no justification left to hike the price of the roti.

The information minister said that PML(N) leader Shahbaz Sharif should have come to the country to face the alleged corruption cases instead of sitting in London and igniting the matters to turn masses against the government, moreover the ruling party was capable enough to handle the national issues,he added.

He further blamed the PPP for being too incompetent to handle the situation in Sindh as it could had played a vital role to boost the economy of the province but unfortunately the party had been busy in playing politics for scoring points.

"It is beyond my comprehension to understand as to why the Sindh government was blaming the Federal government," he said.