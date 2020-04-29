Nandipur Project reference adjourned till June 17

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday adjourned Nandipur Power Project reference till June 17 due to the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday adjourned Nandipur Power Project reference till June 17 due to the coronavirus.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has named former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others as accused in the reference.

It alleged that the accused had caused delay in the execution of power project which caused the loss of Rs 28 billion to the national exchequer.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had already acquitted former law minister Dr Baber Awan in the case. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had also moved an acquittal plea to the court under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.