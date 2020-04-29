UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nandipur Project Reference Adjourned Till June 17

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:16 PM

Nandipur Project reference adjourned till June 17

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday adjourned Nandipur Power Project reference till June 17 due to the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday adjourned Nandipur Power Project reference till June 17 due to the coronavirus.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has named former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others as accused in the reference.

It alleged that the accused had caused delay in the execution of power project which caused the loss of Rs 28 billion to the national exchequer.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had already acquitted former law minister Dr Baber Awan in the case. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had also moved an acquittal plea to the court under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Law Minister May June Billion Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 minutes ago

Informal workers risk livelihoods being 'destroyed ..

1 minute ago

Dr Ata for immediate action to control coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

196 arrested for profiteering, violating lock down ..

1 minute ago

Sierra Leone prison riot breaks out after virus in ..

1 minute ago

Galyat Development Authority provides PPE to docto ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.