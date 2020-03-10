Nandipur reference: Acquittal pleas including Pervaiz Ashraf to be decided on March 18

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday fixed March 18, a date to announce the judgment on acquittal pleas of accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Nandipur Power Project reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday fixed March 18, a date to announce the judgment on acquittal pleas of accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Nandipur Power Project reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on acquittal pleas of four accused in a reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the court observed that several acquittal petitions were pending before this court under fresh amendments in NAB ordinance.

He said arguments of both sides had been concluded in acquittal pleas, adding the court would decide the acquittal cases together on the next hearing.

The accused who filed acquittal cases include Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shumaila Mehmood, former secretaries law and justice Masood Chishti, and Riaz Kiyani.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged that the nominated accused had caused delay in the execution of Nandipur Power Project which led to the loss of Rs27 billion to the national exchequer.

The Nandipur Power Project was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on December 27, 2007, at a cost $329 million.

The contract was signed on January 28, 2008, between the Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL) and Dong Fang Electric Corporation of China and two consortiums � COFACE for 68.967 million Euros and SINOSURE for $150.151m � were established for financing the project.

